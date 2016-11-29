PROVIDING COMFORT AND SUPPORT
FOR KIDS IN FOSTER CARE
Comfort Cases is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization that provides children ages 0-18 who are in the foster care system with a bag filled with essential needs as well as comfort items. We primarily serve communities in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia and hope to provide needed support to foster kids across the country in the years ahead.
OPPORTUNITY
Thousands of children enter the foster care system each year. Most carry little more than the clothes on their backs. We founded Comfort Cases on a mission to provide the essentials to these brave children on their journey to find home.
© 2016 Comfort Cases
ComfortCases.org